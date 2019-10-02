Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Upped Holding by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Broadfin Capital Lowered Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 140.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 69,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 118,954 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 49,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 98,144 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 899,800 shares as the company's stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $547.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 618,971 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 10,455 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 26,736 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 1.09M shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 10.90 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 278,500 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 20,543 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 170,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 44,424 shares in its portfolio. 215,021 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Pnc Fin Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 809,378 are owned by Fosun Intl.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 257,998 shares to 657,998 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 148,381 shares to 170,288 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 29.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,097 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,976 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 40 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 45,965 shares. U S Global Incorporated holds 26,189 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 7,869 were accumulated by Caxton Associate L P. 197,998 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). D E Shaw And reported 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 20,871 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 153,745 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 169,024 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp owns 1,495 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 117,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,005 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings.