Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose, Holder Soros Fund Management Cut Stake by $4.90 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 10,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The hedge fund held 11,609 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 320,092 shares traded or 100.92% up from the average. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.09 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 11.00 million shares to 18.00 million shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Citizens Northern accumulated 47,221 shares. 26,912 were reported by Bollard Gp Limited Liability. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has 1.23 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C owns 1.22M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has invested 1.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust, West Virginia-based fund reported 277,482 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn Inc owns 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,624 shares. Kistler holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,391 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 206,029 shares. Capital Ltd Ca has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Signaturefd Limited Com owns 21,137 shares. Wisconsin-based First Business Financial has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lifeplan Gp stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 73,702 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Phibro Animal Health to establish new biotech facility in Sligo, Ireland, creating up to 150 jobs – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Zydus Cadila announce their intention to license Phibro’s Poultry Vaccine Technologies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 612,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 111,332 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Swiss National Bank owns 36,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 12,154 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 780 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 200,315 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 174,017 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 51,064 shares. Moreover, Polaris Management Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $13.76M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.