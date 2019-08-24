Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $415,040; Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Stake by $16.38 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 329,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 342,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 84,896 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $13.75 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation accumulated 16,182 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs accumulated 32,013 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Spark Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Com has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,872 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 52,679 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 4,800 shares. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 252,039 shares. 32,000 were accumulated by Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Liability stated it has 8,460 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 44,437 shares to 432,092 shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Financial Service (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 52,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 80,084 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 673,841 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 15,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Management holds 0.87% or 7,330 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 6.97 million shares. Halcyon Mngmt Prtnrs LP holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 324,187 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 45,221 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 11,975 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 208,444 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 187 shares. Westchester Cap Lc invested in 1.28M shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 1.00 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).