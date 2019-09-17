Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Holder Algert Global Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While Cypress Asset Management Decreased by $369,420 Its Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 66,736 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75 million, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 967,451 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 13,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The hedge fund held 14,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 27,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 108,104 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $10.11 million for 22.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 24,296 shares to 33,704 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.59 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,900 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

