Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Kearny Financial (KRNY) Shorts Raised By 0.05%

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report $0.25 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. PAHC’s profit would be $10.11M giving it 21.10 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s analysts see -24.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 45,124 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. KRNY’s SI was 4.94 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 4.94M shares previously. With 282,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s short sellers to cover KRNY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 58,009 shares traded. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has risen 1.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNY News: 27/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Total Assets $4.86 Billion at March 31; 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QTR CASH DIV 4C/SHR, EST 3C; 02/04/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL SAYS EXPANDED SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY THREE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP KRNY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 12% to 20 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kearny Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRNY); 24/05/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Kearny Fincl Corp. and Clifton Bancorp Inc. Announce Expected Acquisition Closing Date of April 2; 09/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 18 Days

More notable recent Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Share Price Is Up 11% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Kearny Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:KRNY) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Kearny Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Victory holds 4,441 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 291,347 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 96,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 612,464 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,537 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 158,604 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 89,841 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 780 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 19,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset L P, New York-based fund reported 61,608 shares. Parkside Financial Bank has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 0.43% or 26,189 shares in its portfolio.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $853.57 million. It operates through three divisions: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Phibro Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer likes Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.