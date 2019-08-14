Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) At $30.95 Forms Bottom; Opaleye Management Has Trimmed Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) formed multiple bottom with $30.02 target or 3.00% below today’s $30.95 share price. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has $1.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 74,753 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter

Opaleye Management Inc decreased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Opaleye Management Inc holds 550,000 shares with $7.30 million value, down from 725,000 last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $408.77M valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 271,456 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Janet Dorling as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics has $30 highest and $11 lowest target. $19.78’s average target is 232.44% above currents $5.95 stock price. CymaBay Therapeutics had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CBAY in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 24 report. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Opaleye Management Inc increased Cerecor Inc stake by 114,464 shares to 2.30 million valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) stake by 240,000 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 7,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 350,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw accumulated 130,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 324,150 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 36,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 8,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 17,640 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 138,341 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 32,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). South Dakota Inv Council reported 66,162 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 6,835 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio.