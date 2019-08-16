Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) At $30.03 Forms Bottom; West Essex Bancorp (WEBK) Has 3 Sentiment

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) formed multiple bottom with $27.63 target or 8.00% below today’s $30.03 share price. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 115,279 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Phibro Events and Innovations Expand Dairy Industry Collaboration, Knowledge of DCAD Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP PAHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.69, REV VIEW $810.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE

West Essex Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment decreased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 3 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold their holdings in West Essex Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 126,436 shares, down from 250,288 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding West Essex Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 200 shares traded. Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (WEBK) has declined 0.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WEBK News: 08/03/2018 – Wellesley College Turns to Muni Bonds to Boost All-Women Science; 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Garry Holmes to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wellesley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEBK); 26/04/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp Total Assets $821.9 Million at March 31; 24/05/2018 – WELLESLEY BANCORP INC WEBK.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.055/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Garry R. Holmes As Director; 05/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Wellesley Coll, MA’s Series L Bnds ‘AA+’; 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp Raises Dividend to 5.5c

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $78.43 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. for 35,894 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 38,393 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 12,500 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 640 shares.

