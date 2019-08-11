Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health Corporation 31 1.49 N/A 1.59 19.55 Tivity Health Inc. 19 1.03 N/A 1.89 9.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc. Tivity Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phibro Animal Health Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Tivity Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9% Tivity Health Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Tivity Health Inc. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phibro Animal Health Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Tivity Health Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tivity Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Tivity Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -18.83% and an $25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Tivity Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 61.99%. The results provided earlier shows that Tivity Health Inc. appears more favorable than Phibro Animal Health Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.44% of Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Tivity Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phibro Animal Health Corporation 7.53% -1.55% -10.44% 0% -33.98% -3.2% Tivity Health Inc. 7.38% 4.49% -20.54% -20.97% -47.36% -29.67%

For the past year Phibro Animal Health Corporation was less bearish than Tivity Health Inc.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Tivity Health Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. The company also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans. Its WholeHealth Living network includes complementary, alternative, and physical medicine practitioners to serve individuals through health plans and employers who seek health services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.