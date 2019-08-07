Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health Corporation 31 1.50 N/A 1.59 19.55 American Shared Hospital Services 3 0.84 N/A 0.16 18.53

Demonstrates Phibro Animal Health Corporation and American Shared Hospital Services earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. American Shared Hospital Services seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Phibro Animal Health Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9% American Shared Hospital Services 0.00% 3.6% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, American Shared Hospital Services has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phibro Animal Health Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, American Shared Hospital Services has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Shared Hospital Services.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Phibro Animal Health Corporation and American Shared Hospital Services.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0.00

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -19.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phibro Animal Health Corporation and American Shared Hospital Services are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.9% respectively. 0.44% are Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are American Shared Hospital Services’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phibro Animal Health Corporation 7.53% -1.55% -10.44% 0% -33.98% -3.2% American Shared Hospital Services 0% 1% 7.44% 15.27% 2.41% 26.89%

For the past year Phibro Animal Health Corporation had bearish trend while American Shared Hospital Services had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Phibro Animal Health Corporation beats American Shared Hospital Services.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.