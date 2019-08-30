PHI Inc. – Voting (PHII) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PHI Inc. – Voting (NASDAQ:PHII) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PHI Inc. – Voting has 8.75% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PHI Inc. – Voting has 76.15% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.17%
|17.83%
|8.23%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|99.92M
|1.09B
|32.95
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.67
The potential upside of the rivals is 2.65%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PHI Inc. – Voting
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|5.19%
|6.67%
|4.07%
|10.91%
|2.50%
|18.27%
Dividends
PHI Inc. – Voting does not pay a dividend.
Summary
PHI Inc. – Voting’s rivals beat PHI Inc. – Voting on 4 of the 4 factors.
