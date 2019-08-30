PHI Inc. – Voting (PHII) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PHI Inc. – Voting (NASDAQ:PHII) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PHI Inc. – Voting has 8.75% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.79% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PHI Inc. – Voting has 76.15% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Inc. – Voting 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Inc. – Voting N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Inc. – Voting 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 2.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PHI Inc. – Voting and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PHI Inc. – Voting 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

Dividends

PHI Inc. – Voting does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PHI Inc. – Voting’s rivals beat PHI Inc. – Voting on 4 of the 4 factors.