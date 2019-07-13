PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 12.5% respectively. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.