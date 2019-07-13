PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|243.15
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-227.4%
|-163.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 12.5% respectively. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.81%
|-8.25%
|-36.53%
|-73.08%
|-68.16%
|-51.74%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
