PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 169.25 N/A -1.09 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 638.63 N/A -2.08 0.00

Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 while its Current Ratio is 13.7. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $48.5, which is potential 42.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.