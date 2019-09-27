PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|14.80M
|4.52
|1.73
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|-0.03
|15.55M
|-3.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|222,891,566.27%
|0%
|0%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|590,940,183.93%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 273.63% at a $17 average price target. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 941.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
