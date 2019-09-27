PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 222,891,566.27% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 590,940,183.93% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 273.63% at a $17 average price target. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 941.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.