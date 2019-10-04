PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|14.80M
|4.52
|1.73
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|5.68M
|-15.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|240,716,946.15%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|87,654,320.99%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 304.76% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $17. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 237.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.92%
|-21.96%
|-38.3%
|-4.29%
|-27.88%
|23.4%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
