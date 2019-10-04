PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 240,716,946.15% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,654,320.99% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 304.76% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $17. Competitively the average price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 237.64% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.