PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,330,336.40% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 178,908,165.19% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidia Technologies Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 310.80% upside potential and an average price target of $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.