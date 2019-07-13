PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|243.15
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 9.92% and its average price target is $3.88.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 52.1% respectively. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
