PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 9.92% and its average price target is $3.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 52.1% respectively. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.