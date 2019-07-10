PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 252.90 N/A -1.09 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 60.9% respectively. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.6% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.