PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 107.05 N/A 4.52 1.73 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 57.1% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.