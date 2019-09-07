PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

We will be comparing the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|98.67
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|122.07
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 35.3% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
