PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

We will be comparing the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 98.67 N/A 4.52 1.73 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 122.07 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 35.3% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.