PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 112.58 N/A 4.52 1.73 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.61 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 65.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.