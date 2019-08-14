PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We will be comparing the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|168.16
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 49.26%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 51.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
