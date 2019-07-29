PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) Reaches $7.85 After 5.00% Down Move; Saia (SAIA) Shorts Raised By 6.71%

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) had an increase of 6.71% in short interest. SAIA’s SI was 1.51 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.71% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 320,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s short sellers to cover SAIA’s short positions. It closed at $68.5 lastly. It is down 13.80% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

The stock of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 108,615 shares traded. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $224.72M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $7.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PHAS worth $11.24M less.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Relocates Pennsylvania Terminal Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chambers Named Saia’s Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.85 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

More notable recent PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PhaseBio Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PhaseBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PhaseBio +12% on prelim PB2452 data – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report earnings on August, 8. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.