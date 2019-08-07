PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) EPS Estimated At $-0.35; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 57.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 152,224 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 114,538 shares with $6.18 million value, down from 266,762 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $233.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.30 EPS previously, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 42,175 shares traded. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company has market cap of $217.17 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

More notable recent PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yield10 Bioscience Granted US Patent Covering Crop Yield Trait C3003 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PhaseBio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PhaseBio +12% on prelim PB2452 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 3,398 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grace And White invested in 0.09% or 6,940 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Service has 5.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 177,988 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem And Inc has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 16,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 24,429 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 250 shares. Boyar Asset owns 52,451 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,914 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 7,663 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,500 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 1.44% or 80,929 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is 5.32% above currents $52.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.