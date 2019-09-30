PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 230,644,558.04% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 307.67% at a $17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 33.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -39.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.