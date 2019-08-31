PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 37.9% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.