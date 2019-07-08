PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 262.87 N/A -1.09 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.45 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,022.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 43.3% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.