PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|262.87
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.45
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,022.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 43.3% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
|Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.85%
|-22.89%
|-26.75%
|-59.49%
|-76.24%
|-22.21%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
