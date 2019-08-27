PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 113.29 N/A 4.52 1.73 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 22.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.