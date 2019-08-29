PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

Since PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 133.85 N/A 4.52 1.73 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 11. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.