PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.31M -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 225,503,192.09% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 60,469,208.21% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 275.69% upside potential and an average price target of $17. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 3.36%. The data provided earlier shows that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 34.5% respectively. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.