PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 125.20 N/A 4.52 1.73 Synlogic Inc. 8 36.48 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -33.11% and its consensus target price is $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.