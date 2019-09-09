PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 122.27 N/A 4.52 1.73 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 237.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 82.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Replimune Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Replimune Group Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.