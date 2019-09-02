PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.