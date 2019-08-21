PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 122.09 N/A 4.52 1.73 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 3.61% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.