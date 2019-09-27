PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 225,503,192.09% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.80M 7 1.73 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

The competitors have a potential upside of 179.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.