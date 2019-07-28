PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.