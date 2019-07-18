PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Contrasting side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 224.73 N/A -1.09 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 and a Quick Ratio of 13.7. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 consensus target price and a -100.00% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.9% and 15.9%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.