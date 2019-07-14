PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparing side by side

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 3.06% respectively. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.