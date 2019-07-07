PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 279.99 N/A -1.09 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 18.2% respectively. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).