PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 65.65 N/A 4.52 1.73 FibroGen Inc. 46 10.19 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 267.17% upside potential and an average target price of $17. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 57.35%. The data provided earlier shows that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats FibroGen Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.