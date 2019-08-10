PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 172.07 N/A 4.52 1.73 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 11.25 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 359.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 48.5% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.