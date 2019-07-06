PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 282.04 N/A -1.09 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 25% respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 277.67% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.28% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.