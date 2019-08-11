PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 172.07 N/A 4.52 1.73 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 21.00 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 84.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 0%. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.