PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Comparison side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 161.45 N/A 4.52 1.73 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 106.63 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 59.27% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 78.8%. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.