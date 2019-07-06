PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparing side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|282.04
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.