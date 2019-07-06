PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparing side by side

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 282.04 N/A -1.09 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.