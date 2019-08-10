Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (PBSV) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; 5 Analysts Bullish Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of MGAM in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 270 target. Peel Hunt maintained Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 24 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 20. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Upgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PBSV’s profit would be $459,937 giving it 11.81 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.945. About 1,000 shares traded. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc., a compliance and technology transfer services consulting company, provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and chemical manufacturing companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $21.73 million. The companyÂ’s technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It has a 4.16 P/E ratio. It also provides microbiological testing services and chemical testing services through its laboratory; and technical trainings/seminars.

Another recent and important Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pharma-Bio Serv: High Quality Nanocap For A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019.