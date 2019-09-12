Pgti (PGTI) Stock Rose While Ack Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $4.01 Million; Wespac Advisors Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $302,438 as Valuation Rose

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 363,823 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcrn by 190,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Showcases Indoor and Outdoor Living at 2019 International Builders Show – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PGT Innovations, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of PGTI earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 2:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PGT Innovations’ Luxury Brand Offers the First All-in-One Solution for Impact-Resistant, Keyless-Entry Front Door – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $134.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,775 shares to 312 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 20,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,559 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).