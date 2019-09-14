Pgti (PGTI) Holding Raised by Ack Asset Management Llc; Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1753.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 6.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.97M, up from 347,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.42M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 404,909 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suncoast Equity holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,411 shares. Smithfield Company reported 13,842 shares stake. 2.81 million were reported by Federated Pa. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,891 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 225,552 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.79% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 96,454 shares. Pennsylvania Communication reported 34,023 shares stake. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 39,676 shares. Ims has 25,306 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 16,172 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 10,352 were accumulated by Next Financial Grp. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 363,034 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.62M shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atento S A by 214,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,861 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 52,100 shares to 648,300 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcrn by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC).