Pgti (PGTI) Holder Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.01 Million as Market Value Rose; Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 2,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 5,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 18,313 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pgti (PGTI) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 250,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The hedge fund held 685,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pgti for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 16,467 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 1.13M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 64,504 shares. 4,141 are owned by Citigroup. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.24% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 176,490 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 94,900 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Eagle Asset has 578,970 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 3,504 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 2,341 shares. 15,200 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 266,493 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 312 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 9,700 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 43.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 39,599 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 204,446 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Company has invested 2.1% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 171,829 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 16,996 shares. 780,194 are owned by State Bank Of Mellon. Cambiar Investors Limited Company reported 163,410 shares. Moreover, Cooke & Bieler LP has 0.8% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 19,862 shares. Century Cos Incorporated reported 403,103 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Company invested 0.14% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Pnc Ser Inc invested in 856,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock.