Pgt (PGTI) Position Maintained by Rock Point Advisors Llc; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $420,615

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 255,477 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 59,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.86M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $58,150 was made by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares to 363,455 shares, valued at $28.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

