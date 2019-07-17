Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Stock Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Weitz Investment Management Boosted Its Markel (MKL) Holding by $2.99 Million; Share Price Rose

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 65.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 64,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,982 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 98,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 56,396 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 16.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $8.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.99. About 11,173 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was made by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7. 100 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $103,500 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk reported 992 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Captrust Financial stated it has 0.28% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 650 shares. Seabridge Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 69 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.12% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Polar Llp stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Korea Inv holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Madison Investment Inc has 1.02% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). The New York-based Hrt Fincl has invested 0.08% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 567 shares. 13 are held by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 3,159 shares.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Steps Into The EV And Self-Driving Auto Insurance Market: Huge Opportunity Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Recorded Another Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2018.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 200,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGT Innovations Makes Unprecedented $4 Million Restricted Stock Grant to Employees – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PGT Innovations Announces Election of Frances Powell Hawes to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “All Star Children’s Foundation Adds PGT Innovations’ Mikesell to Board Roster – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 53,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 2,578 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 18,973 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,664 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,910 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 188,391 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 11,879 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Ltd reported 1.02 million shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 676,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 175,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 45,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 725,580 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 321,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. PGTI’s profit will be $18.67M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by PGT Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 8,309 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. $58,150 worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was bought by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4.